Albuquerque man arrested for allegedly trying to hit CYFD worker with car

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Prosecutors are trying to keep a man behind bars after he allegedly drove right at a New Mexico Children, Youth & Families Department worker. Deputies say earlier in October, the CYFD worker showed up at a South Valley apartment to check on Nicklas Trujeque’s girlfriend’s children.
Trujeque wasn’t supposed to be at the apartment. Police say he became upset, yelled at the worker, and at one point drove his car at her, nearly hitting her.
Trujeque has been in and out of jail since he was 11 for rape, battery, and assault.