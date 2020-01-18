Albuquerque man arrested for allegedly attacking police with car key

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man was arrested Monday for allegedly attacking a police officer at a downtown hotel.

According to a criminal complaint, police arrived at the DoubleTree Hotel in Albuquerque on Monday to find 35-year-old Frederico Gonzalez hiding behind bushes and vehicles armed with a hatchet. Once police conducted a pat-down search, Gonzalez told police he was also carrying a knife.

The complaint states while Gonzalez was being detained, he made an action as if he were going to punch a police officer, and was taken to the ground. Gonzalez reportedly continued to attempt to attack police, once with a car key, and then twice successfully hitting an officer in the groin.

Police found a large amount of money on Gonzalez, along with methamphetamine, marijuana, and two meth pipes. He was charged with battery and assault upon a peace officer, possession of a controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia.