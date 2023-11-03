ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man accused of using a gun to rob three businesses on Montaño is now in custody.
According to the criminal complaint, Joshua Candelaria, 37, was arrested Thursday night in a stolen car. Police said he had a stolen gun on him.
Candelaria is believed to have robbed a Family Dollar in July, a Dollar General in September, and then Dunkin’ in October, where he’s accused of pointing the gun at a clerk.