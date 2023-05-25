ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department said 41-year-old Thomas Howell was arrested Thursday after a stand-off at a West Side home. An APD school resource officer contacted Howell at 11:20 a.m. at Chamiza Elementary School. APD said Howell was at the school looking for his son who was there.

After a second APD officer arrived, they found that Howell had a warrant out for his arrest. When they tried to arrest him, Howell was able to escape and fled into a nearby neighborhood. They said he jumped through several fences and yards before climbing through a window and into a home. Police breached the front door and were able to escort the elderly woman living in the home away from the scene.

SWAT was at the scene and officers eventually found Howell hiding in an attic and arrested him just before 7 p.m. Howell had a felony warrant relating to a domestic violence incident. He will also be charged with breaking and entering and aggravated fleeing of an officer.