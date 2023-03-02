ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officers from the Albuquerque Police Department have arrested 34-year-old Antoine Morris. Morris is accused of attacking a man at Main Event off of Pan American Freeway.

Morris allegedly hit a man with a glass filled with liquid, cutting him over his eye during a confrontation that occurred on Feb. 26. According to witnesses and video surveillance, after Morris struck the victim with the glass, a fight broke out between several individuals and a security guard. Two of the individuals were injured and treated at a local hospital.

Detectives arrested Morris on Mar. 1 after APD’s Impact Unit secured an arrest warrant. Morris has been booked into the Metro Detention Center and has been accused of aggravated battery.