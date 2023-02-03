ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department arrested Martin Osoria, accused of murder on New Years Eve. Osoria is accused of being involved in a physical altercation with Felipe Vigil during the overnight hours of New Years Eve at the Adam Market near Central and Pennsylvania.
APD says gunshots were detected just seconds after surveillance video shows Osoria running after Vigil. An autopsy later revealed Vigil was shot four times. Osoria was arrested Thursday on federal charges as part of an APD narcotics investigation