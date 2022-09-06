ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The suspect arrested for Friday night’s double homicide in northwest Albuquerque made his first appearance in court on Tuesday. Thirty-year-old John Ballejos will stay locked up at least until his preventative detention hearing.

He’s facing two first-degree murder charges for the deaths of Daniel Humphrey and Sonia Tenorio at an apartment complex near Coors and I-40. According to APD, Ballejos lived above the victims until he was evicted in July after shooting into the floor of his apartment into theirs.

APD says Ballejos was also angry about being rejected by another person in the apartment who he had asked out on a date. Ballejos was caught on surveillance video shooting Humphry in the head. APD says he then went into the apartment and shot and killed Tenorio before kicking down the door of the third person’s room, but she wasn’t home.