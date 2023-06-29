ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Prosecutors argued Thursday that Frank Esquibel should be held behind bars and is a threat to the community. The 21-year-old’s adult criminal record begins at age 19 with minor charges for trespassing, fighting, and attending a drag race most of which were later dismissed.

The crimes then escalated with Esquibel taking a gun on the grounds of Rio Grande High School, threatening the principal, and saying he’d shoot up the school. For that, a jury convicted Esquiebl on three counts of assault and carrying a gun on a school campus. He’s facing up to five and a half years when he is sentenced.

But while he was out of jail awaiting his sentencing, Esquibel racked up a new round of charges for what prosecutors are calling a road rage incident. According to the criminal complaint, Esquibel threw a drink and pointed a gun at another car with two adults and two children inside.

In court, his attorney argued no real damage was done. “Nothing happened to anybody, there was no actual violence,” said Jonathan Ibarra. Prosecutors, however, argued it’s only a matter of time. “We are one bad decision away from a felony murder or something like that, where someone is seriously injured.”

Judge Cindy Leos agreed with the prosecution. “Road rage is violent, pulling a gun in a road rage incident, we see all the time, people are shot, people are killed,” said Judge Leos, “The defendant as I stated, had just been convicted of a serious crime, and not one month later, is engaged in reckless dangerous behavior on our roads here in Albuquerque.”