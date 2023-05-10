ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man accused of imprisoning a woman made his first appearance in court today, Wednesday, May 10. According to the criminal complaint, Timothy Nemitz allegedly held the victim captive over a dispute regarding the victim’s impact on a friend’s credit score.

Nemitz and another woman allegedly threatened the victim with extension cables, a screwdriver, and a spatula while stating they would kill her if she tried to leave. They then robbed her of thousands of dollars worth of electronics.

According to the criminal complaint, when the victim called the police, Nemitz and the other woman drove off in the victim’s car. Police said when they entered the vehicle as stolen, it had already been reported as stolen; they were unable to say whether the victim was aware their car was stolen or not.

Nemitz is now facing several charges, including aggravated assault, burglary, and parole violation from a prior conviction. In the court appearance, it was ruled that Nemitz will be held without bond for an upcoming detention heading.