Albuquerque man admits he tried to rape woman on jogging path

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man who tried to rape a woman on an Albuquerque jogging path and has been a suspect in other sex crimes has taken a plea deal. Sebastian Largo pleaded guilty to attempted rape after attacking the woman on a trail near Tramway and Menaul in November. She fought him off.

However, in March, Largo was charged with groping a teenage girl at a Smith’s on Wyoming then groping an EMT who took him to the hospital. Thursday, he also pleaded guilty to battery against that EMT. His other charges were dropped.

Under his plea agreement, Largo will be sentenced to between two and three years behind bars. Earlier this month, Largo pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct, for grabbing a teen in a Sam’s Club. Last year, he was also charged with exposing himself at a playground but that charge has been dropped for now.