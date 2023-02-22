ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man pled guilty in federal court Tuesday, Feb. 21, for having a firebomb. Arthur Aragon allegedly threw a Molotov cocktail, a handmade bomb, into a neighbor’s backyard.

Investigators said Aragon was harassing his neighbors for two years by throwing things and shooting at their cars and homes with a BB gun.

Surveillance footage allegedly showed Aragon throwing the Molotov cocktail in a neighborhood near San Mateo Boulevard and Candelaria Road.

Investigators stated Aragon is a methamphetamine user. He is taking a plea deal but is still awaiting sentencing at this time.