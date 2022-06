ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say 36-year-old Zakerie Montoya smashed several windows to a home near Rio Bravo and Broadway. They say he pushed the woman to the ground and told her he was going to kill her. He was eventually arrested and is facing burglary and criminal damage to property.

Montoya is also accused of kicking the officer trying to arrest him and spit on another officer. That means he racked up more charges including aggravated battery on an officer.