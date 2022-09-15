ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is facing charges for allegedly causing chaos at an Albuquerque Walmart and threatening another person at a bus stop. The Albuquerque Police Department says they were called to the San Mateo Walmart because a man, later identified as Dominic Barney, was threatening employees with a machete.

They were then called to a nearby bus stop where a security guard at a bank saw Barney raise the machete at a man waiting for his bus. The man ran toward the security guard and Barney ran off. As police tased and arrested him, they say a gun fell out of his sweatshirt pocket. Police previously told KRQE News 13 that he was also brandishing a gun at Walmart staff. Barney faces charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.