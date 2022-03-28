ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former IT worker is facing charges for stealing thousands from his former employer. Investigators say 37-year-old Alexander Sutton worked for House of Sanjevani, a holistic wellness center on Paseo near Ventura.

In July of 2020, the owner of the business noticed a dramatic drop in sales. The FBI turned their sights to the former IT employee, Alexander Sutton. After investigating, the FBI says Sutton re-routed the company’s online sales to his bank account, stealing about $112,000. He’s facing two counts of fraud.