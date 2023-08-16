ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man has been arrested in connection for a homicide in June involving a stolen bike. Quebin Caserez was arrested Wednesday afternoon after police said he stabbed Alfred Duran 15 times in June near a church in southwest Albuquerque.

Police said Duran’s girlfriend recognized photos of Caserez and that he recently borrowed a bike and did not return it. Another witness said they overhead Caserez tell someone he got into a fight with Duran and stabbed him. Caserez is facing murder, armed robbery, and tampering with evidence charges.