ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man was arrested early Sunday morning. A criminal complaint claimed the man had been involved in a fight.

The complaint alleged Mateo Lopez was in an argument around 1 a.m. with another man and his passengers while at a stop light near 4th Street Northwest. The man stated Lopez began to punch him, and when he fought back, Lopez got a gun and hit him with it.

Lopez reportedly told police the other man got out of the car, and then they started fighting. When the other man hit the ground, Lopez said he walked away but never pulled out a gun.

Towards the end of his interaction with police, the criminal complaint alleged Lopez shut a car door on a police officer’s hand. Lopez was charged with aggravated battery, resisting arrest, and battery on a peace officer.