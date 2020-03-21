Albuquerque man accused of shooting, killing man at gas station

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are looking for a man they say gunned down another man at a gas station.

The incident happened Tuesday in the M&M parking lot on Yale and Kathryn. Police say the victim, Javier Solis-Marrufo, was arguing with a woman over work he did on her car when she punched him.

That’s when police say 30-year-old Mark Bentacu got out of the woman’s car and shot and killed Solis-Marrufo. Police say he, the woman and another person took off in her car after the shooting.

There is now a warrant out for Bentacu’s arrest.

