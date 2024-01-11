ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of shooting and killing 37-year-old Rastko Star-Cevic will stay behind bars until trial. Last month, officers were called to Paseo and Eubank and found a woman in the middle of the intersection covered in blood.

Police said the woman led them to a house where her son Starcevic was found dead from a gunshot wound. They found 88-year-old William Howell covered in blood with facial injuries. Police said a fight broke out between Rastko and Howell resulting in the shooting. Judge Baca Miller agreed with the state for Howell to remain behind bars.