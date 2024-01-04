ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is facing charges after deputies said he shot a coworker after an argument. According to court documents, Thomas Ruiz got into a fight with a coworker last month before shooting him in the face.

The victim claimed Ruiz was jealous of him because he was getting more shifts at their workplace. He also accused Ruiz of dating his 16-year-old daughter. The Albuquerque Police Department’s Crime Against Children Unit is investigating that claim.

Ruiz is currently being charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. The state is asking for him to be held in custody through trial.