ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Richard Baca, the man accused of a shooting at a plasma donation clinic, will remain locked up until trial. Police arrested Baca last week after they said he shot a man in the bathroom of the CSL Plasma on Fourth Street in September. Investigators believe Baca got upset at the man when he asked his female friend about a kiosk.

Court documents state Baca committed two armed carjackings to get away. In their pretrial detention motion, prosecutors aid Baca has a lengthy criminal history and an anger problem. They argued, “the community is absolutely not safe with the defendant at liberty.”

“The defendant’s willingness to resort to violence over what appears to be a slight misunderstanding in the lobby of the plasma center supports an inference that the witnesses and victims in this case could be in danger of the defendant’s retaliatory violence,” said Prosecutor John Kloss.

Baca’s defense asked Judge Joseph Montano to consider putting him on house arrest but the judge granted the state’s motion to keep him in custody.