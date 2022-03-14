ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and voluntary manslaughter in two separate cases is sentenced to four years behind bars. In February 2019, Johnathan Griego was in the passenger seat of his girlfriend’s car at Unser and Dennis Chavez Blvd. when another driver honked at them and Griego fired at the car but no one was hurt.

Then in September 2019, Griego and his girlfriend Domonique Rodriguez were arrested for killing Harvey Aragon. The shooting stemmed from a custody dispute over Aragon and Rodriguez’s children.

Griego addressed the court on Monday. “Signing the plea was me taking responsibility for that. I understand that I’m not blameless and I’m trying to take full responsibility,” Griego said.

Judge Courtney Weaks sentenced Griego to four years in the Department of Corrections for both of the cases.