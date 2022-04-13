ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Antonio Ochoa was charged with setting a fire in the Bosque back in June and while those charges have been dropped, he has pled guilty to stabbing and wounding a man a few minutes later in the parking lot of the Monte Carlo Steakhouse on Central. He also admitted to breaking into a west downtown law office in 2020.

Minutes before that stabbing, investigators say Ochoa was seen on camera setting a fire in the Bosque with a lighter. According to court documents, those charges were dropped when prosecutors failed to hand over evidence.

Under his plea agreement, Ochoa is facing more than four years behind bars when he is sentenced next month.