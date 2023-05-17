ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man has been accused of dealing in firearms without a license after allegedly advertising modified guns on Instagram. 25-year-old Marquez Martinez has also been accused of illegal possession of a machine gun.

According to the criminal complaint, an Instagram account associated with Martinez was advertising firearms for sale – including some modified to fire as fully automatic machine guns. On Jan. 10, 2023, a student at West Mesa High School was found with two firearms – one of which was purchased by Martinez in November of 2022, modified, and sold.

In February, through an undercover operation, an Albuquerque Police Department detective purchased LSD, handguns, an AK-47, machine gun conversion devices, and fentanyl from Martinez. During numerous traffic stops in March, several firearms were recovered and identified as being initially purchased by Martinez.

The ATF monitored Martinez’s firearm purchases over a five-month period and found that he purchased at least 35 firearms during that time. On May 11, authorities searched Martinez’s residence with a warrant; they found 13 firearms, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, and ammunition magazines. Martinez admitted to purchasing “hundreds” of guns since turning 21.

If convicted, Martinez faces up to ten years in prison. The case is being prosecuted by U.S. Attorney Patrick E. Cordova and is being investigated by the ATF with assistance from the Albuquerque Police Department.