ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man accused of illegally dealing guns that ended up in the hands of criminals in New Mexico and across the border. A News 13 investigation in August detailed the federal investigation into Anthony Lutz.

According to a search warrant, Lutz bought at least 76 guns in Albuquerque since 2019 and has been selling them illegally. Five have been found at crime scenes in New Mexico and four others recovered from crime scenes in Mexico. Federal investigators said Lutz admitted to building and customizing guns and selling them through a website.

He has now been indicted on a charge of unlawful firearms dealing. If convicted, he could be sentenced to five years in prison.