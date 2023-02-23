ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – David Bauer, 64, is accused of robbing an Albuquerque and then trying to rob two city workers. Officers were first called to the Waffle House on Yale near Gibson to reports of an armed robbery.

Police say another call came in a few minutes later from two city of Albuquerque employees who were down the street. They said a man tried to rob them at gunpoint. The two men fought back and were able to detain Bauer. He is facing charges including armed robbery, aggravated assault and more. According to court records, Bauer pleaded no contest to a shoplifting charge earlier this month and was sentenced to probation.