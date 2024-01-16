RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is in custody after police said he robbed a video game store with a gun last year. According to the criminal complaint, officers responded to a Gamestop on Unser and Southern Blvd. in Rio Rancho back in August where the employee said the robber pointed a gun at him. The suspect got away with three Playstation controllers.

Police used surveillance footage from nearby stores to identify the man as 22-year-old Shaun Vigil-Gonzales. Police also said that they showed security footage to a family member who identified the car at the scene and said the suspect looked like their family member. Vigil-Gonzales was arrested Tuesday morning and is facing an armed robbery charge.