Albuquerque man accused of robbing drug store with umbrella

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man walked into an Albuquerque drug store and allegedly walked out with multiple items, using only an umbrella to keep people at bay.

Police responded to a shoplifting call at the Walgreens at Central and Dartmouth on Friday. According to a criminal complaint, the manager told police that 42-year-old Michael Johnson was seen walking through the store and helping himself to alcohol, cigarettes, and other items all while holding an umbrella.

The manager reportedly told customers and the other employees to stay away from Johnson, anticipating that they might be struck by the umbrella. Johnson left without paying.

Police found Johnson nearby, eating food he allegedly stole from the store. He was arrested without incident and the items were recovered. The items taken amounted to $378. Johnson has a long criminal history, with most offenses related to trespassing and robbery.