ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man facing a slew of charges is set to go to trial on Monday. Police said he raped two teen sisters, impregnating one of them, and was caught after he drove drunk with them in the car.

It was a traffic stop in July of last year when police first started looking into then-41-year-old Jeremy Guthrie, a former employee with the Water Authority. Police arrested Guthrie that night accusing him of drinking and driving with six kids in the car.

Police later charged him with rape and said he had a sexual relationship with a then 12-year-old in his car who got pregnant and had a miscarriage. Police said he also raped her twin sister.

Guthrie is facing 16 charges including nine counts of criminal sexual penetration of a minor. He’s set to go to trial on Monday.

But a new motion filed by Guthrie’s defense attorney aims to separate charges that happened after the girls turned 13. According to the motion, the state is introducing new evidence they said is Snapchat messages from Guthrie to the victim’s twin sister after they had turned 13.

The defense argued it should be in a separate trial because it involved different dates, locations, and witnesses. A decision on the motion has not been filed.

In a separate case, Guthrie is facing six counts of child abuse and a DWI charge after police said he drove drunk with minors in the car. A trial date for that case is not yet scheduled.