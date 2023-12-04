ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Prosecutors said he’s been accused again and again of sexual violence toward women but avoided prosecution. Now, facing three new rape allegations Celso Montaño learned Monday he will stay behind bars again while awaiting another trial.

He was one of the first names to come out of testing Albuquerque’s backlogged rape kits. Now, 49-year-old Montaño faced a judge again. Two previous rape cases against Montaño were dropped years ago; after one victim passed away before the charges were brought, and the other stopped cooperating with the prosecution.

Now, Montaño is accused of raping three women, who identify as sex workers, earlier this year.

On Monday, prosecutors pushed to keep him locked up through trial. “He lures the victims to an isolated area, attempts to get them to come to his area by sending them Ubers and promising them cash,” said Jack Jacks with the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office, “Mr. Montaño in this scenario, while he is soliciting sex workers, they still have the right to say no.” Instead, prosecutors alleged Montaño forced himself on women.

In his defense, Montaño’s lawyer said Monday he has post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), a traumatic brain injury, and uses narcotics: “We would request that the court consider, whether it be today or at a later time, third party release to a residential program,” said Chelsea Van Deventer, attorney for Montaño.

In the end, Judge Jennifer Wernersbach ordered Montaño to stay behind bars: “I do think he poses a danger; I also don’t believe there’s any conditions the court can set at this time to alleviate that danger. I do have very grave concerns about the women involved in these incidents.”

Montaño is a former Bernalillo County firefighter who was fired from the department around the year 2000.

Where is the case going now?

“I know the allegations currently, as well as the allegations of the past are horrific and unacceptable at every single level and I know that we will hold him accountable under the rule of law,” says Sam Bregman, district attorney for Bernalillo County. He says prosecutors are hopeful to hold Montaño accountable after decades of rape and sexual assault allegations.

In 2012, Montaño was charged with raping four women but pled down to misdemeanor charges. He was accused again in 2019 and in 2020, but both of those charges were dismissed. This year, Montaño is accused of raping three women.

“I do see consistencies in the stories from each of these women as well as consistencies with Mr. Montaño’s prior charges including some convictions, and it does appear to show serious violent type of tendencies that Mr. Montano is presenting to these women,” Judge Wernersbach stated.

While BCSO is behind the latest investigation, APD has also investigated Montaño through the years:

“Our sex crimes unit has been involved in several investigations involving this individual, with various success in those different cases,” said Jay Ratliff, deputy commander with APD’s Special Victims Section.

Ratliff said these cases often depend on how willing the victims are to pursue them.

“I wasn’t involved in the previous cases. It was before I took this job. I will tell you this though: in the past, at least I’ve heard, the victims were not necessarily cooperating—witnesses or victims. That’s not the case now,” Bregman said, “We plan on prosecuting this individual to the full extent of the law.”

From here, the case goes to a grand jury.