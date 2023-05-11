ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Julio Leyva-Leyva, the man accused of raping a special-needs teen will remain behind bars. Leyva-Leyva was in court for a detention hearing Thursday afternoon.

According to court documents, he was working as the 16-year-old’s caretaker from February 2020 to September 2021. The girl’s mother discovered her daughter was pregnant and a DNA test revealed that he was the father. Leyva-Leyva is charged with three counts of criminal sexual penetration. Ultimately, the judge agreed he should stay locked up.