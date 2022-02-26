ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A 22-year-old Albuquerque man is accused of raping and impregnating a 14-year-old girl. According to court documents, Joseph Cruz struck up a relationship with the girl on Snapchat last year, telling her he was only 16.

When they met in person, investigators say he forced her into sex, then raped her again on another occasion. A few weeks later, she learned she was pregnant. Prosecutors are working to keep Cruz behind bars until trial.