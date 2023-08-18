ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man has been charged with sexually abusing and trafficking a young family member. The Albuquerque Police Department arrested 65-year-old Richard Abeyta at his home near Louisiana and Zuni following a SWAT standoff Friday afternoon.

The criminal complaint details disturbing allegations that Abeyta raped the seven-year-old girl, who is autistic, in late June or early July. It goes on to say he advertised her for sex online and forced her to perform sex acts with other men for money. The girl reported a woman was also there recording video of the abuse. Court records show no criminal history for Abeyta in New Mexico.