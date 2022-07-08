ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Charges are piling up against Jeremy Guthrie, who at first was accused of driving drunk with kids in the car and is now charged with raping one of those children. The 41-year-old was arrested early July 5 when police say he was pulled over drunk, with six minors in the car. They say he had given those minors alcohol as well.

That’s when police heard from a family member of one of the kids about an ongoing sexual relationship between Gutherie and the 13-year-old girl. Family told police it had been going on for months and the girl even had a miscarriage when she was just 12 years old. Investigators say Gutherie also sent lewd text messages to the girl’s twin sister.

It is not clear how Gutherie knows the girls. The Albuquerque Police Department believes there may be other victims and they encourage anyone who knows anything to come forward.