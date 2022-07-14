ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jeremy Gutherie, the man accused of raping a pair of 12-year-old twins and impregnating one of them, will stay behind bars until trial. Prosecutors argued keeping Jeremy Gutherie behind bars is the only way to be sure that he stays away from children. The 41-year-old is accused of luring the girls on Snapchat ten months ago and carrying on a sexual relationship with them until his arrest this month.

“This is what’s dangerous in these cases, because children are trusting these adults to take care of them and in this matter, he was grooming them, making them believe that they were in a serious relationship with a 41-year-old. A twelve-year-old, two twelve-year-old females,” said Savannah Brandenburg-Koch, prosecutor.

Judge Bruce Fox agreed with the state that even with court monitoring there would be no way to control his use of social media if he were let out of jail.