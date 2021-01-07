Albuquerque man accused of pointing gun at McDonald’s worker because of wrong order

Estevan Gonzalez

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man was arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at a McDonald’s worker. According to a criminal complaint, police responded to a McDonald’s on 98th Street early Thursday after a worker stated a man pointed a gun at her in the drive-thru because he was upset about his order.

The criminal complaint reports that Estevan Gonzalez arrived in the drive-thru in a silver sedan stating that he received the wrong order. After the employee corrected the order, Gonzalez allegedly drove away but then drove back through the drive-thru window a second time where is accused of pulling out a handgun and pointing it at the worker.

Authorities report that air support was dispatched and according to the criminal complaint, witnessed Gonzalez’s vehicle drive in a circle around the fast-food restaurant before pulling back into the drive-thru line and cutting off another vehicle. Police state that while attempting to initiate a traffic stop, the vehicle reversed out of the drive-thru line and drove toward 98th Street.

The criminal complaint states that police attempted another traffic stop with multiple vehicles, however, the vehicle didn’t stop and continued toward Central until it stopped in a cul-de-sac. Authorities say Gonzalez exited the vehicle and was arrested. Gonzalez has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and has since been transported to the Prisoner Transport Center.

