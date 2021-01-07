Albuquerque man accused of pointing gun at McDonald’s worker because of wrong order

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty)

Estevan Gonzalez

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man was arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at a McDonald’s worker. According to a criminal complaint, police responded to a McDonald’s on 98th Street early Thursday after a worker stated a man pointed a gun at her in the drive-thru because he was upset about his order.

The criminal complaint reports that Estevan Gonzalez arrived in the drive-thru in a silver sedan stating that he received the wrong order. After the employee corrected the order, Gonzalez allegedly drove away but then drove back through the drive-thru window a second time where is accused of pulling out a handgun and pointing it at the worker.

Authorities report that air support was dispatched and according to the criminal complaint, witnessed Gonzalez’s vehicle drive in a circle around the fast-food restaurant before pulling back into the drive-thru line and cutting off another vehicle. Police state that while attempting to initiate a traffic stop, the vehicle reversed out of the drive-thru line and drove toward 98th Street.

The criminal complaint states that police attempted another traffic stop with multiple vehicles, however, the vehicle didn’t stop and continued toward Central until it stopped in a cul-de-sac. Authorities say Gonzalez exited the vehicle and was arrested. Gonzalez has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and has since been transported to the Prisoner Transport Center.

Up Next:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES