ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is accused of opening fire inside an ART bus. According to the criminal complaint, Alan Salazar is seen with a shotgun inside the bus Monday afternoon. Police say he shot through one of the glass doors, then shot at a seat, destroying it.
Story continues below
- Trending: Family of man accused in Muslim murders speaks out
- Albuquerque: Over 200 stranded overnight on top of tram after storm cuts power
- New Mexico: Report estimates New Mexico has 2nd highest food insecurity for youth
- Crime: Suspect arrested in murders of Albuquerque Muslim men
- KRQE En Español: Martes 9 de Agosto 2022
The bus driver said he was a regular on the Central route between Solano and University. His accused of causing at least $2,600 in damage. He faces charges including criminal damage to property and negligent use of a deadly weapon.