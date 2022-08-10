ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is accused of opening fire inside an ART bus. According to the criminal complaint, Alan Salazar is seen with a shotgun inside the bus Monday afternoon. Police say he shot through one of the glass doors, then shot at a seat, destroying it.

The bus driver said he was a regular on the Central route between Solano and University. His accused of causing at least $2,600 in damage. He faces charges including criminal damage to property and negligent use of a deadly weapon.