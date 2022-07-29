ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jury selection was held in the retrial of Angel Grado, the man accused of killing an army specialist. Grado was 17 years old when deputies say he shot and killed Isaiah Villanueva after an argument at a house party near Rio Brave and 2nd Street in 2019.

Prosecutors claimed Villanueva was trying to stop a fight when Grado opened fire but the defense argued it was self-defense. The jury could not reach a verdict which led to a mistrial. Opening statements are scheduled for Monday.

Villanueva’s family said it will be tough to have to live through it all over again. “Just going through the whole trial again, it’s just devastating and it just affects my whole family. It’s affecting all of us physically, mentally, emotionally,” said Lashanna Villanueva, Isaiah’s mother. Villanueva joined the army after graduating from Atrisco Heritage. In 2018 he had just been promoted to specialist.