ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man who told police he beat his father to death in self-defense will remain behind bars until his trial. According to a criminal complaint, on September 23, the Albuquerque Police Department was called to a northeast Albuquerque home for reports of a dead body.

When they arrived, they found Clayton Garcia who told them his dad threatened to kill him. He then beat his dad who had died. Garcia is charged with first-degree murder. The state asked for pretrial detention which Judge Emeterio Rudolfo granted.