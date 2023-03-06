ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jarrett Attel is facing murder charges for allegedly killing his girlfriend. Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies say Attel and his girlfriend got drunk Saturday night at their South Valley home. Sunday morning Attel called deputies after finding her unconscious on the couch, bleeding from her mouth and nose.

According to the affidavit, the office of the medical investigator determined she likely died from blunt force trauma to the head, describing signs of a skull fracture Deputies say Attel suggested that his girlfriend may have fallen while they had been drinking, but did not remember anything happening. Attel is being charged with an open count of murder, he is expected in court Monday afternoon.