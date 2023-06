ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jorge Luevano, arrested on 1st-degree murder charges, will stay in jail until trial. Police were able to use Luevano’s Snapchat account to place him in the area of a deadly shooting near Hanover and 80th Street back on June 1. The account also showed he had communicated with the victim, Adrian Porras, to set up a drug deal.

The state asked for Luevano to remain locked up and Judge Britt Baca-Miller granted their request. A trial date has not been set.