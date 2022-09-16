ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sylvan Alcachupas, the man accused of killing the well-known owner of Gionvanni’s Pizzeria pleaded not guilty Friday.

Police say Sylvan Alcachupas shot and killed Zito during a robbery outside of the restaurant. Alcachupas is charged with murder and will remain in jail until trial. Thursday a celebration of life was held for Zito. A GoFundMe has been set up for employees of Giovanni’s, which has been closed indefinitely.