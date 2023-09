ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Miguel Gomez, accused of murder, is headed to prison but for a much less serious charge. Gomez was arrested in 2021 after witnesses said he shot and killed Jesse Castelleno and threw him out of an SUV near Central and Old Coors.

Gomez was charged with first-degree murder but that charge was dropped when he agreed to plead guilty to being a felon with a gun. Judge Stan Whitaker sentenced him to ten years behind bars Wednesday.