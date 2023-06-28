ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mark Sigler, accused of shooting another man in the head at a public park, will be held until his trial. The 47-year-old is accused of the shooting at Taylor Park off Indian School on the morning of June 9. He was taken into custody after a SWAT standoff at a home on Hoffman Drive that night.

Judge Stan Whitaker decided to hold Sigler until his trial without bond. He cited the defendant’s history of skipping court dates as one of the reasons. “I certainly have put folks on DPS monitors and on curfew. For some, maybe for a few that has worked. But not most. So I’m not sure that that’s going to really help me get some level of assurance, given the violent nature of this particular case,” said Judge Whitaker.

Sigler is set for arrangement on Monday. He’s charged with an open count of murder.