ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Matthew Baldonado pled guilty to robbing a Starbucks more than four years ago, and has continued to get in trouble while on probation. Now, a judge is giving him another chance.

Now 29-year-old Matthew Baldonado held up the Starbucks on Coors near Saint Josephs in 2018, with what turned out to be a BB gun. After an employee handed over the cash, police say Baldonado tried to leave but customers tackled him and held him down until police arrived. Baldonado was sentenced to three years in prison, but after his release he’s violated his probation at least three times.

He most recently picked up new charges in September for battery on a peace officer, resisting arrest and concealing identity; those charges were dismissed because the deputy could not show up to a court hearing. Wednesday in court, Baldonado admitted to the violation and the state asked his probation to be revoked. Instead a judge decided to give him a chance at a recovery program.