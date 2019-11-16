Albuquerque man accused of leaving gentlemen’s club in ungentlemanly fashion

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man left a northeast Albuquerque gentlemen’s club last week, still owing hundreds of dollars in lapdance fees.

According to a criminal complaint, 21-year-old Milton Medina ran up a bill of about $510, having received 17 lap dances at the Fantasy World Gentlemen’s Club on the evening of November 8. He allegedly was able to pay $160 of what was owed while in the club, but told the dancer he had more money in his truck and needed to go get it.

Once he was outside, Medina took off running on Jefferson Street toward the freeway.

Due to the club’s policy of scanning every customer’s driver’s license upon entry, Medina was easily identified. A summons will be issued for the remaining $350 owed to the club.