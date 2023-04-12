ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Kristian Crepsin, the man charged in a deadly Albuquerque shooting, will stay locked up until trial. Investigators say the 18-year-old shot a woman last week near Zuni and San Mateo after his mother, Kristina Withrow, got into a dispute with her. Police say Withrow told Crespin to fire warning shots at the woman but one of them hit her.

Wednesday, prosecutors asked a judge to hold Crespin behind bars until trial saying he is a danger to the community. “Two other neighbors told officers also what happened. But they added that the defendant showing no remorse was flipping the victim off with his middle finger after shooting her,” said Natasha Moghadam, prosecutor.

Crespin’s attorney argued the actions were directed by his mother. They also said he had a brain injury when he was younger and had a mental health diagnosis. Ultimately, Judge Emeterio Rudolfo sided with the state and ordered Crespin held until trial. Meanwhile, Withrow was also ordered held on pretrial detention.