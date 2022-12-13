ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department have arrested a man accused of killing his roommate and leaving his body wrapped in a rug in the garage.

52-year-old David Knotts is accused of shooting and killing 37-year-old Alexander Renner in May. A Crime Stoppers tip led police to Knotts’ home near Tramway and Montgomery in September. According to police, that’s where they found Renner’s body, partially decomposed and wrapped in a rug in the garage.

During the investigation, a friend told police before the murder, Knotts had become intimate with Renner’s wife. Knotts was arrested Monday. He is charged with murder and tampering with evidence.