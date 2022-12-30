ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – David Knotts, 52, the man accused of killing his roommate 37-year-old Alexander Renner and rolling him up in a carpet was in court Friday for his arraignment.

A Crime Stoppers tip led police to Knotts’ home near Tramway and Montgomery in September. That’s where police say they found Renner’s body partially decomposed, wrapped in a rug in the garage. A friend told police before the murder, Knotts had become intimate with Renner’s wife. Friday, Knotts pleaded not guilty to first degree murder and tampering with evidence.