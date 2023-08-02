ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Decio Lee, accused of running over and killing his brother, pleaded no contest Wednesday. Lee now faces up to six years in prison for voluntary manslaughter resulting in death.

In June 2022, police say Decio told them, he met his brother and they were drinking together before getting into an argument. He told them he left in his gray Honda and his brother followed him in a Dodge Ram. Albuquerque police say the brothers got into a physical altercation in the middle of the street and Decio got into the truck and ran over his brother.

Lee faces up to six years in prison. A date for his sentencing has not yet been set.