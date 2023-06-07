ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Carlos Brandon Gonzalez, accused of killing his girlfriend after a fight, will stay behind bars until trial. Gonzalez, 24, is facing second degree murder charges.

Albuquerque Police say Gonzalez and his girlfriend, Areli Rodriguez, 18, were arguing at a baby shower in May, before later returning to their residence with Rodriguez’s sister and her sister’s boyfriend. Detectives said Gonzalez left his apartment with a loaded firearm. Nearby people were fearful of the gun and tried to take it away. During that struggle, Gonzalez allegedly pressed the trigger. One victim was hit, and Rodriguez was fatally shot.

The state argued that Gonzalez has a history of run-ins with the law and posed a threat to the community. The defense argued that many of his previous court cases were dismissed. A judge granted the motion for pretrial detention.

In addition to the second degree murder charge, Gonzalez is facing a charge of aggravated assault.